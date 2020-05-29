All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 1831 Pheasant Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
1831 Pheasant Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:54 PM

1831 Pheasant Drive

1831 Pheasant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1831 Pheasant Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55331

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 bedroom rental home in Minnetonka School District. Open Main floor to family room, vaulted living/dining rooms, large cedar deck backing up to small pond and city-owned green space. 3 car garage. Close to downtown Excelsior. Occupied Rental Home until May 25th, No showings until vacant due to the corona virus. Available June 7th for a 12 month lease.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Pheasant Drive have any available units?
1831 Pheasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1831 Pheasant Drive have?
Some of 1831 Pheasant Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Pheasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Pheasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Pheasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Pheasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Pheasant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Pheasant Drive offers parking.
Does 1831 Pheasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Pheasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Pheasant Drive have a pool?
No, 1831 Pheasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Pheasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 1831 Pheasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Pheasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Pheasant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Pheasant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Pheasant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Gym
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University