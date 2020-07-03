All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:08 AM

1820 Plymouth Ln

1820 Plymouth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Plymouth Lane, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
This town house is located at the heart of chanhassen. playground and below ground pool, located in Liberty on the Bluffs. 3 bedrooms , 2 car Garage, with nice loft and laundry, all on upper level. Kitchen has sit-up bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and spacious pantry. Upgraded flooring on main level and upper level bath, vaulted master bedroom, and fireplace in the living room. Community Association (paid by owner) includes playground and below ground pool, located in Liberty on the Bluffs. Near by schools, Bluff creek Elementary, Chaska middle west and Chanhassen high school. Lease-1 yr and might go for another year. Renters pay for Electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Plymouth Ln have any available units?
1820 Plymouth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1820 Plymouth Ln have?
Some of 1820 Plymouth Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Plymouth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Plymouth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Plymouth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Plymouth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Plymouth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Plymouth Ln offers parking.
Does 1820 Plymouth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Plymouth Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Plymouth Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Plymouth Ln has a pool.
Does 1820 Plymouth Ln have accessible units?
No, 1820 Plymouth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Plymouth Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Plymouth Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Plymouth Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Plymouth Ln has units with air conditioning.

