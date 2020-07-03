1820 Plymouth Ln

Amenities

This town house is located at the heart of chanhassen. playground and below ground pool, located in Liberty on the Bluffs. 3 bedrooms , 2 car Garage, with nice loft and laundry, all on upper level. Kitchen has sit-up bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and spacious pantry. Upgraded flooring on main level and upper level bath, vaulted master bedroom, and fireplace in the living room. Community Association (paid by owner) includes playground and below ground pool, located in Liberty on the Bluffs. Near by schools, Bluff creek Elementary, Chaska middle west and Chanhassen high school. Lease-1 yr and might go for another year. Renters pay for Electricity and gas.