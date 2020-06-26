All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:56 PM

1772 Cottongrass Court

1772 Cottongrass Court · No Longer Available
Location

1772 Cottongrass Court, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another listing brought to you by Charity Ashpole at Renters Warehouse. Must SEE! Hightly sought after area. This beautiful property offers an open floor plan with a large foyer and dining room. Huge open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & over-sized center island. Large deck and lower level patio are great additions for entertaining family and friends. Wood floors, high ceilings, walk-in closets, and over-sized 3 car garage. Large master suite with dual walk-in closets & trey ceilings. Master bathroom has jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Upper-level laundry. Finished basement with large 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Great school district (112), close to hwy 212, Bluff Creek & Hazeltine Golf Course, parks, walking paths eateries & shops. Pets considered with deposit. Don't miss this amazing home! Not eligible for Section 8. $55/application/adult. (Monthly Rent- $3100) (Security Deposit- $3100) (One Time Admin Fee- $150) (Monthly Processing Fee-$7).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 Cottongrass Court have any available units?
1772 Cottongrass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1772 Cottongrass Court have?
Some of 1772 Cottongrass Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1772 Cottongrass Court currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Cottongrass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Cottongrass Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1772 Cottongrass Court is pet friendly.
Does 1772 Cottongrass Court offer parking?
Yes, 1772 Cottongrass Court offers parking.
Does 1772 Cottongrass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1772 Cottongrass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Cottongrass Court have a pool?
Yes, 1772 Cottongrass Court has a pool.
Does 1772 Cottongrass Court have accessible units?
No, 1772 Cottongrass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Cottongrass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1772 Cottongrass Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1772 Cottongrass Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1772 Cottongrass Court does not have units with air conditioning.
