1772 Cottongrass Court

Amenities
Another listing brought to you by Charity Ashpole at Renters Warehouse. Must SEE! Hightly sought after area. This beautiful property offers an open floor plan with a large foyer and dining room. Huge open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & over-sized center island. Large deck and lower level patio are great additions for entertaining family and friends. Wood floors, high ceilings, walk-in closets, and over-sized 3 car garage. Large master suite with dual walk-in closets & trey ceilings. Master bathroom has jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Upper-level laundry. Finished basement with large 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Great school district (112), close to hwy 212, Bluff Creek & Hazeltine Golf Course, parks, walking paths eateries & shops. Pets considered with deposit. Don't miss this amazing home! Not eligible for Section 8. $55/application/adult. (Monthly Rent- $3100) (Security Deposit- $3100) (One Time Admin Fee- $150) (Monthly Processing Fee-$7).