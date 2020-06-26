1772 Cottongrass Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Another listing brought to you by Charity Ashpole at Renters Warehouse. Must SEE! Hightly sought after area. This beautiful property offers an open floor plan with a large foyer and dining room. Huge open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & over-sized center island. Large deck and lower level patio are great additions for entertaining family and friends. Wood floors, high ceilings, walk-in closets, and over-sized 3 car garage. Large master suite with dual walk-in closets & trey ceilings. Master bathroom has jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Upper-level laundry. Finished basement with large 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Great school district (112), close to hwy 212, Bluff Creek & Hazeltine Golf Course, parks, walking paths eateries & shops. Pets considered with deposit. Don't miss this amazing home! Not eligible for Section 8. $55/application/adult. (Monthly Rent- $3100) (Security Deposit- $3100) (One Time Admin Fee- $150) (Monthly Processing Fee-$7).