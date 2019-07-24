All apartments in Champlin
Find more places like 8558 122nd Ave N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champlin, MN
/
8558 122nd Ave N.
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

8558 122nd Ave N.

8558 122nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Champlin
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8558 122nd Avenue North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
8558 122nd Ave N. Available 08/01/19 New carpet! Beautiful, Updated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome in Champlin *Available Now or Aug 1 - New carpet to be installed before move in! This updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Champlin boasts beautiful dark engineered hardwood floors throughout the main level, stainless steel appliances, and living room built-ins. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private access to the shared hall bathroom. All bedrooms on upper level.

Washer/Dryer in-unit, two car garage, and patio off the front door with plenty of space for grilling. Trash, Lawn Care and Snow removal included. No pets allowed, Must See! Available Now or Aug 1, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4160339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8558 122nd Ave N. have any available units?
8558 122nd Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 8558 122nd Ave N. have?
Some of 8558 122nd Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8558 122nd Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
8558 122nd Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8558 122nd Ave N. pet-friendly?
No, 8558 122nd Ave N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 8558 122nd Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 8558 122nd Ave N. offers parking.
Does 8558 122nd Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8558 122nd Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8558 122nd Ave N. have a pool?
No, 8558 122nd Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 8558 122nd Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 8558 122nd Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8558 122nd Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8558 122nd Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8558 122nd Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8558 122nd Ave N. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Champlin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsChamplin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Champlin Apartments with GaragesChamplin Apartments with Gyms
Champlin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN
Big Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNIsanti, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIStillwater, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMound, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities