Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

8558 122nd Ave N. Available 08/01/19 New carpet! Beautiful, Updated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome in Champlin *Available Now or Aug 1 - New carpet to be installed before move in! This updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Champlin boasts beautiful dark engineered hardwood floors throughout the main level, stainless steel appliances, and living room built-ins. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private access to the shared hall bathroom. All bedrooms on upper level.



Washer/Dryer in-unit, two car garage, and patio off the front door with plenty of space for grilling. Trash, Lawn Care and Snow removal included. No pets allowed, Must See! Available Now or Aug 1, 2019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4160339)