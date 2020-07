Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath home. All new carpet, flooring and paint. Wonderful location close to bus , schools,parks and shopping. 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Large family room, 4th bedroom and full bath in Lower level. 1 1/2 car detached garage. Not section 8 approved. Tenant responsible for lawn and snow. Deposit 1850 tenant responsible for all utilities. Must prove income 3 times rent and pass back ground check. No smoking