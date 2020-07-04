All apartments in Champlin
11803 Emery Village Drive N

11803 Emery Village Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

11803 Emery Village Dr N, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 6/1/2020. Large TH in the popular Emery Village neighborhood. Unit will have new paint and carpet prior to lease start. Open concept floor plan with oversize kitchen and huge living room. Deck
off kitchen. Second floor laundry, so no dragging clothes up and down the stairs! All BRs on one level, private master suite with TWO closets. Lower level family room perfect for office or additional leisure space to enjoy. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11803 Emery Village Drive N have any available units?
11803 Emery Village Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 11803 Emery Village Drive N have?
Some of 11803 Emery Village Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11803 Emery Village Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
11803 Emery Village Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 Emery Village Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 11803 Emery Village Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 11803 Emery Village Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 11803 Emery Village Drive N offers parking.
Does 11803 Emery Village Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11803 Emery Village Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 Emery Village Drive N have a pool?
No, 11803 Emery Village Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 11803 Emery Village Drive N have accessible units?
No, 11803 Emery Village Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 Emery Village Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11803 Emery Village Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 11803 Emery Village Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11803 Emery Village Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

