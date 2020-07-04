11803 Emery Village Drive N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 6/1/2020. Large TH in the popular Emery Village neighborhood. Unit will have new paint and carpet prior to lease start. Open concept floor plan with oversize kitchen and huge living room. Deck

off kitchen. Second floor laundry, so no dragging clothes up and down the stairs! All BRs on one level, private master suite with TWO closets. Lower level family room perfect for office or additional leisure space to enjoy. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.