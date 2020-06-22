All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 6809 68th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
6809 68th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6809 68th Ave N

6809 68th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6809 68th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Hartkopf

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
A sprawling ranch on a peaceful lot make for a rental opportunity that you can’t beat! Inside, the spacious living room features a built in desk, perfect for a home office if you work from home or just a place for the kids to get their homework done with fewer distractions. The kitchen boasts bright, white cabinets, plus a breakfast bar/island with additional storage space, counter prep area and seating, just overlooking the sunny dining area. There are three bedrooms on the main floor with a fourth bedroom in the finished basement and one of the main floor bedrooms has built in cabinets for additional storage space, making it easy to get and stay organized. The basement doubles your living area, featuring a wet bar, media room, the fourth bedroom and a bonus room which could be a perfect home gym or kids’ play room! Call today to find out how soon you can make this home your own!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6809-68th-ave-n ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 68th Ave N have any available units?
6809 68th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6809 68th Ave N have?
Some of 6809 68th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 68th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6809 68th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 68th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6809 68th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6809 68th Ave N offer parking?
No, 6809 68th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 6809 68th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6809 68th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 68th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6809 68th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6809 68th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6809 68th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 68th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6809 68th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6809 68th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6809 68th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University