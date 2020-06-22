6809 68th Ave N

Amenities

A sprawling ranch on a peaceful lot make for a rental opportunity that you can’t beat! Inside, the spacious living room features a built in desk, perfect for a home office if you work from home or just a place for the kids to get their homework done with fewer distractions. The kitchen boasts bright, white cabinets, plus a breakfast bar/island with additional storage space, counter prep area and seating, just overlooking the sunny dining area. There are three bedrooms on the main floor with a fourth bedroom in the finished basement and one of the main floor bedrooms has built in cabinets for additional storage space, making it easy to get and stay organized. The basement doubles your living area, featuring a wet bar, media room, the fourth bedroom and a bonus room which could be a perfect home gym or kids’ play room! Call today to find out how soon you can make this home your own!



