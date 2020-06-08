Newly refinished 2 BD / 1 BA Bloomington home offers hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet and paint throughout home. Lower level can be used as family room or storage. Laundry located in unit. Great location with easy access to 35W. Close to walking trails and parks. Large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have any available units?
9524 Pleasant Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have?
Some of 9524 Pleasant Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 Pleasant Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Pleasant Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.