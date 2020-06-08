All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 9524 Pleasant Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
9524 Pleasant Avenue S
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:08 PM

9524 Pleasant Avenue S

9524 Pleasant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9524 Pleasant Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Newly refinished 2 BD / 1 BA Bloomington home offers hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet and paint throughout home. Lower level can be used as family room or storage. Laundry located in unit. Great location with easy access to 35W. Close to walking trails and parks. Large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have any available units?
9524 Pleasant Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have?
Some of 9524 Pleasant Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 Pleasant Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Pleasant Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 Pleasant Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 9524 Pleasant Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 9524 Pleasant Avenue S offers parking.
Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9524 Pleasant Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have a pool?
No, 9524 Pleasant Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 9524 Pleasant Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9524 Pleasant Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9524 Pleasant Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9524 Pleasant Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W
Bloomington, MN 55437
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University