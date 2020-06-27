8324 Ewing Rd S

Amenities

This rambler style home is conveniently located in West Bloomington on a quiet cul-de-sac. It is minutes away from the Mall of America, Southdale, the airport, numerous restaurants, parks and schools. Featuring hardwood floors on the main level, spacious formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Lower level is partially finished with plenty of storage space. The property has central air. Kitchen has been updated and has all new appliances including dishwasher and stove. There is also a washer/dryer in the home for your use.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved. No smoking in this home. *Dog restriction below. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890