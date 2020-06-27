All apartments in Bloomington
8324 Ewing Rd S
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

8324 Ewing Rd S

8324 Ewing Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

8324 Ewing Rd S, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This rambler style home is conveniently located in West Bloomington on a quiet cul-de-sac. It is minutes away from the Mall of America, Southdale, the airport, numerous restaurants, parks and schools. Featuring hardwood floors on the main level, spacious formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Lower level is partially finished with plenty of storage space. The property has central air. Kitchen has been updated and has all new appliances including dishwasher and stove. There is also a washer/dryer in the home for your use.
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved. No smoking in this home. *Dog restriction below. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 Ewing Rd S have any available units?
8324 Ewing Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8324 Ewing Rd S have?
Some of 8324 Ewing Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 Ewing Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
8324 Ewing Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 Ewing Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8324 Ewing Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 8324 Ewing Rd S offer parking?
No, 8324 Ewing Rd S does not offer parking.
Does 8324 Ewing Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8324 Ewing Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 Ewing Rd S have a pool?
No, 8324 Ewing Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 8324 Ewing Rd S have accessible units?
No, 8324 Ewing Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 Ewing Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 Ewing Rd S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8324 Ewing Rd S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8324 Ewing Rd S has units with air conditioning.
