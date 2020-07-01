All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

8215 Blaisdell Avenue South

8215 Blaisdell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Blaisdell Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Charming single-family Muti level home in a quiet neighborhood built in 1946. Three bedrooms and 1 bathroom with central air and heating. One-car detached garage with large yard and neighboring fencing. Updated kitchen and flooring, finished basement, an abundance of natural light from several windows throughout the home.

Take a virtual tour of this home at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvAAB7VbERw

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Charming 3 bedroom home with large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

