Bloomington, MN
8139 Clinton Avenue South
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

8139 Clinton Avenue South

8139 Clinton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8139 Clinton Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great rambler has a front door leading into the living room with a beautiful bay window and hardwood floors. A side door leads into the dining & family room areas that are attached and open to the spacious kitchen which offers lots of cabinet and counter space as well as a breakfast bar. A large patio door leads out to a huge deck overlooking the treed backyard. Three bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, are all located on the main level as well as one full bathroom. Lots of natural light and neutral colors throughout. Finished basement with laundry room, 2nd bathroom, family room/amusement room and lots of room for storage. Large, flat backyard. Shed is not included. Detached two car garage. Bloomington School District #271.

Lease Terms: $1750 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Well maintained rambler with large deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8139 Clinton Avenue South have any available units?
8139 Clinton Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8139 Clinton Avenue South have?
Some of 8139 Clinton Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8139 Clinton Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8139 Clinton Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8139 Clinton Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8139 Clinton Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8139 Clinton Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8139 Clinton Avenue South offers parking.
Does 8139 Clinton Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8139 Clinton Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8139 Clinton Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8139 Clinton Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8139 Clinton Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8139 Clinton Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8139 Clinton Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8139 Clinton Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 8139 Clinton Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8139 Clinton Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

