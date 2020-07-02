8139 Clinton Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

This great rambler has a front door leading into the living room with a beautiful bay window and hardwood floors. A side door leads into the dining & family room areas that are attached and open to the spacious kitchen which offers lots of cabinet and counter space as well as a breakfast bar. A large patio door leads out to a huge deck overlooking the treed backyard. Three bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, are all located on the main level as well as one full bathroom. Lots of natural light and neutral colors throughout. Finished basement with laundry room, 2nd bathroom, family room/amusement room and lots of room for storage. Large, flat backyard. Shed is not included. Detached two car garage. Bloomington School District #271.



Lease Terms: $1750 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Well maintained rambler with large deck!