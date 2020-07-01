All apartments in Bloomington
5108 W 106th St

5108 West 106th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5108 West 106th Street, Bloomington, MN 55437

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sprawling tri-level home offers more rooms and living area, providing you with an unbeatable rental opportunity! Between the living room, family room, and adjoined dining room in the kitchen, there is plenty of space for hosting memorable gatherings with family or friends. The kitchen features abundant cabinet and counter space, including a center island with outlets for convenience, to simplify your meal prep and provide tons of storage! The dining area in the kitchen is complemented by the brick-accented fireplace and a ceiling fan so you can control the comfort of your kitchen all year long! The family room on the lower level also boasts a fireplace, making this large space the perfect place for curling up with a book or watching your favorite show at the end of a long day. With summer right around the corner, the large back deck is ideal for summer BBQs or getting out in the fenced yard to soak up the sun! Call us to reserve your showing and see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 W 106th St have any available units?
5108 W 106th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 5108 W 106th St have?
Some of 5108 W 106th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 W 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
5108 W 106th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 W 106th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 W 106th St is pet friendly.
Does 5108 W 106th St offer parking?
No, 5108 W 106th St does not offer parking.
Does 5108 W 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 W 106th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 W 106th St have a pool?
No, 5108 W 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 5108 W 106th St have accessible units?
No, 5108 W 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 W 106th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 W 106th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 W 106th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 W 106th St does not have units with air conditioning.
