5108 W 106th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

This sprawling tri-level home offers more rooms and living area, providing you with an unbeatable rental opportunity! Between the living room, family room, and adjoined dining room in the kitchen, there is plenty of space for hosting memorable gatherings with family or friends. The kitchen features abundant cabinet and counter space, including a center island with outlets for convenience, to simplify your meal prep and provide tons of storage! The dining area in the kitchen is complemented by the brick-accented fireplace and a ceiling fan so you can control the comfort of your kitchen all year long! The family room on the lower level also boasts a fireplace, making this large space the perfect place for curling up with a book or watching your favorite show at the end of a long day. With summer right around the corner, the large back deck is ideal for summer BBQs or getting out in the fenced yard to soak up the sun! Call us to reserve your showing and see your new home today!