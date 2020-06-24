All apartments in Blaine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9985 Fillmore Street NE

9985 Fillmore Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9985 Fillmore Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice updated end unit Townhouse. Very open & spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings in living room and office area in loft. Nice sized patio overlooking good yard space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9985 Fillmore Street NE have any available units?
9985 Fillmore Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 9985 Fillmore Street NE have?
Some of 9985 Fillmore Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9985 Fillmore Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
9985 Fillmore Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9985 Fillmore Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 9985 Fillmore Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 9985 Fillmore Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 9985 Fillmore Street NE offers parking.
Does 9985 Fillmore Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9985 Fillmore Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9985 Fillmore Street NE have a pool?
No, 9985 Fillmore Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 9985 Fillmore Street NE have accessible units?
No, 9985 Fillmore Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9985 Fillmore Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9985 Fillmore Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9985 Fillmore Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9985 Fillmore Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
