556 98th Lane North East

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus denoffice end unit townhome has much to offer. Upper level living room and a lower level family room provide multiple relaxing and entertaining spaces. The spacious dining area leads to your private deck-- great for outdoor living! Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Newer carpet, paint and blinds throughout. 2 car attached garage. This a great place to call home! Available March 1st or possibly sooner. Please call Dave Heiser with Leasing and Management with questions or showing requests. 763-479-4300