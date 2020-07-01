All apartments in Blaine
377 97th Lane North East
377 97th Lane North East

377 97th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

377 97th Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434
Clover Leaf Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer, finished lower level, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 377 97th Ln NE Blaine MN 55434

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 97th Lane North East have any available units?
377 97th Lane North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 377 97th Lane North East have?
Some of 377 97th Lane North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 97th Lane North East currently offering any rent specials?
377 97th Lane North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 97th Lane North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 377 97th Lane North East is pet friendly.
Does 377 97th Lane North East offer parking?
No, 377 97th Lane North East does not offer parking.
Does 377 97th Lane North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 97th Lane North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 97th Lane North East have a pool?
No, 377 97th Lane North East does not have a pool.
Does 377 97th Lane North East have accessible units?
No, 377 97th Lane North East does not have accessible units.
Does 377 97th Lane North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 97th Lane North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 377 97th Lane North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 377 97th Lane North East has units with air conditioning.

