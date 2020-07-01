377 97th Lane North East

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer, finished lower level, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 377 97th Ln NE Blaine MN 55434