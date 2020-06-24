376 97th Lane North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage pet friendly

A great new listing from Jenny Donahue and Linda Wallin of Renters Warehouse .1400sq ft.It features 2bd and 2ba.An open floor plan that includes a kitchen with skylight, ample cupboards and breakfast bar.Sliding doors lead to a deck off the dining area and lots of light in the living room .Cozy up to the fireplace in the lower level family room with adjacent office.Boasting a Large Master Suite with walk-thru bath.Lower level laundry.2 stall tuck-under garage.Close to schools,parks,shopping and bus line. RENT: $1390, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1390, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY LEASE RECORDING & ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00, Tenant pays utilities. Sorry, pets not preferred, and this home is not approved for section 8.