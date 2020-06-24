All apartments in Blaine
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:12 PM

376 97th Lane North East

376 97th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

376 97th Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434
Clover Leaf Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
pet friendly
A great new listing from Jenny Donahue and Linda Wallin of Renters Warehouse .1400sq ft.It features 2bd and 2ba.An open floor plan that includes a kitchen with skylight, ample cupboards and breakfast bar.Sliding doors lead to a deck off the dining area and lots of light in the living room .Cozy up to the fireplace in the lower level family room with adjacent office.Boasting a Large Master Suite with walk-thru bath.Lower level laundry.2 stall tuck-under garage.Close to schools,parks,shopping and bus line. RENT: $1390, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1390, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY LEASE RECORDING & ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00, Tenant pays utilities. Sorry, pets not preferred, and this home is not approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 97th Lane North East have any available units?
376 97th Lane North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 376 97th Lane North East have?
Some of 376 97th Lane North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 97th Lane North East currently offering any rent specials?
376 97th Lane North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 97th Lane North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 97th Lane North East is pet friendly.
Does 376 97th Lane North East offer parking?
Yes, 376 97th Lane North East offers parking.
Does 376 97th Lane North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 97th Lane North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 97th Lane North East have a pool?
No, 376 97th Lane North East does not have a pool.
Does 376 97th Lane North East have accessible units?
No, 376 97th Lane North East does not have accessible units.
Does 376 97th Lane North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 97th Lane North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 97th Lane North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 97th Lane North East does not have units with air conditioning.
