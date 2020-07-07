All apartments in Blaine
2892 129th Ave NE

2892 129th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

2892 129th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e2838509c ---- Beautiful house waiting for you to live in. This house has tons of detail and charm to it. When you walk into the house, you see the beautiful open floor plan. Large living room that walks into the Kitchen, to a spacious dining area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and island access to wrap around deck. Head to the upper level has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a Master bedroom suite- master bathroom and walk in closet. The lower level is great for entertainment, 1 bedrooms & full bathroom and storage. A private backyard. 3 car garage. Easy access to major highway. Residents pay Gas/Electric/Water/Trash and handle lawn and snow care. pets negotialble with a deposit with owner approval. Option of partially furnished. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (https://youtu.be/-jYSgA7NxS8) on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Home is not Section 8 Approved. $150 lease signing fee, First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 129th Ave NE have any available units?
2892 129th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 2892 129th Ave NE have?
Some of 2892 129th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2892 129th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2892 129th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 129th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2892 129th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2892 129th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2892 129th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2892 129th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2892 129th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 129th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2892 129th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2892 129th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2892 129th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 129th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2892 129th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2892 129th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2892 129th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

