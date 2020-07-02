All apartments in Blaine
2700 105th Ave NE

2700 105th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

2700 105th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449
Sanctuary

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or 763-370-3777.

Beautiful upscale home in great Blaine location! Lots of amenities you and your family will really appreciate.

Cathedral entry, main floor office or den, gorgeous living room with gas fireplace and built-ins with sound system.

Gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, Large center island, granite counter tops, gas range and large dining area, and beautiful hardwood floors! Main floor powder room and main floor laundry room with front loading washer and dryer.

Upper level huge master suite with private master bath, walk-in shower, double sinks, whirlpool, huge walk-in closet. Two additional generous size bedrooms and full bathroom also on the upper level.

Basement is unfinished with walk-out to patio and back yard. Great area for the kids to play and tons of storage. Home features 3-car garage, in-ground sprinkler system, security system, great southerly views of pond. One small-medium dog allowed with extra deposit. Talk to agent for details.

This home is privately owned and professionally managed. Call agent for showing.

For property mangement int he twin cities Minnesota see: http://reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 105th Ave NE have any available units?
2700 105th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 2700 105th Ave NE have?
Some of 2700 105th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 105th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2700 105th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 105th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 105th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2700 105th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2700 105th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2700 105th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 105th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 105th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 2700 105th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 2700 105th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2700 105th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 105th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 105th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 105th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2700 105th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.

