2700 105th Ave NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or 763-370-3777.



Beautiful upscale home in great Blaine location! Lots of amenities you and your family will really appreciate.



Cathedral entry, main floor office or den, gorgeous living room with gas fireplace and built-ins with sound system.



Gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, Large center island, granite counter tops, gas range and large dining area, and beautiful hardwood floors! Main floor powder room and main floor laundry room with front loading washer and dryer.



Upper level huge master suite with private master bath, walk-in shower, double sinks, whirlpool, huge walk-in closet. Two additional generous size bedrooms and full bathroom also on the upper level.



Basement is unfinished with walk-out to patio and back yard. Great area for the kids to play and tons of storage. Home features 3-car garage, in-ground sprinkler system, security system, great southerly views of pond. One small-medium dog allowed with extra deposit. Talk to agent for details.



This home is privately owned and professionally managed. Call agent for showing.



For property mangement int he twin cities Minnesota see: http://reipropertymanagement.com