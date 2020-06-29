12633 Leyte Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table bbq/grill media room

Short-term and/or rent to own optional on this spacious two story with walk-out basement on a fantastic lot with gorgeous tree & pond buffer in the back! This 5 BR, 4 Bath, home has new carpet, modern paint colors, is completely finished and move-in ready! New: Roof, 12x20 Cedar Deck (with gas line for grill), insulated GAR doors, H20 softener. There is space for everyone & the main and lower levels are set up for entertaining: theater room, surround sound, game/billiard room, wet bar, two fireplaces, two refrigerators. Main lvl has open layout, 9' ceiling plus vaults in the great room & office, many windows for a bright, cheery vibe! Owner's suite features large BR w/ ceiling vault, tile walk-in shower, private water closet, dual vanities. Other features: tile walk-in shower w/ dual heads, flex room, welcoming front elevation and landscaping, tons of cabinetry and storage. Anoka-Henn Schools. Near parks, dining, shopping... You've finally found the one!