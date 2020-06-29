All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 12633 Leyte Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
12633 Leyte Street NE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

12633 Leyte Street NE

12633 Leyte St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12633 Leyte St NE, Blaine, MN 55449
Savanna Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Short-term and/or rent to own optional on this spacious two story with walk-out basement on a fantastic lot with gorgeous tree & pond buffer in the back! This 5 BR, 4 Bath, home has new carpet, modern paint colors, is completely finished and move-in ready! New: Roof, 12x20 Cedar Deck (with gas line for grill), insulated GAR doors, H20 softener. There is space for everyone & the main and lower levels are set up for entertaining: theater room, surround sound, game/billiard room, wet bar, two fireplaces, two refrigerators. Main lvl has open layout, 9' ceiling plus vaults in the great room & office, many windows for a bright, cheery vibe! Owner's suite features large BR w/ ceiling vault, tile walk-in shower, private water closet, dual vanities. Other features: tile walk-in shower w/ dual heads, flex room, welcoming front elevation and landscaping, tons of cabinetry and storage. Anoka-Henn Schools. Near parks, dining, shopping... You've finally found the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12633 Leyte Street NE have any available units?
12633 Leyte Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12633 Leyte Street NE have?
Some of 12633 Leyte Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12633 Leyte Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
12633 Leyte Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12633 Leyte Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 12633 Leyte Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12633 Leyte Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 12633 Leyte Street NE offers parking.
Does 12633 Leyte Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12633 Leyte Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12633 Leyte Street NE have a pool?
No, 12633 Leyte Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 12633 Leyte Street NE have accessible units?
No, 12633 Leyte Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12633 Leyte Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12633 Leyte Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12633 Leyte Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12633 Leyte Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University