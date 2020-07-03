12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Charming townhome in Blaine that is just what you're looking for! The kitchen is beautiful, quart2 countertops, hardwood flooring, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances! This is a 3 bedroom home, all rooms are large and spacious. Master features a walk-in closet. There is a laundry room upstairs. Waking out the back you have a nice sectioned off patio area! School District #11.



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease or longer. $1,995 security deposit. Lawn and Snow care are included in rent. All other utilities are paid by tenant. Owner allows 1 pet under 25 pounds with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Newly built townhome in Blaine!