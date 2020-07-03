12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B

Amenities
Charming townhome in Blaine that is just what you're looking for! The kitchen is beautiful, quart2 countertops, hardwood flooring, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances! This is a 3 bedroom home, all rooms are large and spacious. Master features a walk-in closet. There is a laundry room upstairs. Waking out the back you have a nice sectioned off patio area! School District #11.
Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease or longer. $1,995 security deposit. Lawn and Snow care are included in rent. All other utilities are paid by tenant. Owner allows 1 pet under 25 pounds with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Newly built townhome in Blaine!