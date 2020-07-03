All apartments in Blaine
12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B

12569 Naples Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12569 Naples Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Preserve at Legacy Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming townhome in Blaine that is just what you're looking for! The kitchen is beautiful, quart2 countertops, hardwood flooring, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances! This is a 3 bedroom home, all rooms are large and spacious. Master features a walk-in closet. There is a laundry room upstairs. Waking out the back you have a nice sectioned off patio area! School District #11.

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease or longer. $1,995 security deposit. Lawn and Snow care are included in rent. All other utilities are paid by tenant. Owner allows 1 pet under 25 pounds with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Newly built townhome in Blaine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B have any available units?
12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B have?
Some of 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B offers parking.
Does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B have a pool?
No, 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12569 Naples Street Northeast - 1, Unit B has units with air conditioning.

