12558 Naples St NE - Unit A
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

12558 Naples St NE - Unit A

12558 Naples Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12558 Naples Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Savanna Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bed 3 Bath in Blaine - Absolutely GORGEOUS townhome in Blaine. Built in 2014, this end-unit has it all. 3 bathrooms and 3 beds, and a massive loft that could almost be a 4th.

This property is gorgeous from head to toe. Brand new kitchen and dining room, leading straight over to the living room space. Walk out patio is beautiful in the summertime, and the fireplace makes the indoors perfect for winter.

Beautiful living space with tons of natural light.

With an oversized garage and well-maintained features, this unit is a steal. Best on the block.

(RLNE5525318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A have any available units?
12558 Naples St NE - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A have?
Some of 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
12558 Naples St NE - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A offers parking.
Does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A have a pool?
No, 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 12558 Naples St NE - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

