12558 Naples St NE - Unit A

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely Stunning 3 Bed 3 Bath in Blaine - Absolutely GORGEOUS townhome in Blaine. Built in 2014, this end-unit has it all. 3 bathrooms and 3 beds, and a massive loft that could almost be a 4th.



This property is gorgeous from head to toe. Brand new kitchen and dining room, leading straight over to the living room space. Walk out patio is beautiful in the summertime, and the fireplace makes the indoors perfect for winter.



Beautiful living space with tons of natural light.



With an oversized garage and well-maintained features, this unit is a steal. Best on the block.



(RLNE5525318)