12551 Naples Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This unit is in like new condition and is available 11/1/19. This nicely appointed unit provides an open & spacious plan with all 3 bedrooms on the same level. Private Master Bedroom with french doors, private bath and walk in closet situated opposite down the hall from two other bedrooms. This unit provides TONS of NATURAL lighting throughout. Almost every room throughout the entire unit has at least one window. This is a great layout with open plan. Impeccable condition. Excellent location offers quick access to shopping, HWY 35w, and HWY 65. Hurry & be in by November 1st. Early possession is possible.