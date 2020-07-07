All apartments in Blaine
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
12551 Naples Street NE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

12551 Naples Street NE

12551 Naples Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Blaine
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

12551 Naples Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Preserve at Legacy Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This unit is in like new condition and is available 11/1/19. This nicely appointed unit provides an open & spacious plan with all 3 bedrooms on the same level. Private Master Bedroom with french doors, private bath and walk in closet situated opposite down the hall from two other bedrooms. This unit provides TONS of NATURAL lighting throughout. Almost every room throughout the entire unit has at least one window. This is a great layout with open plan. Impeccable condition. Excellent location offers quick access to shopping, HWY 35w, and HWY 65. Hurry & be in by November 1st. Early possession is possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12551 Naples Street NE have any available units?
12551 Naples Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12551 Naples Street NE have?
Some of 12551 Naples Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12551 Naples Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
12551 Naples Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12551 Naples Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 12551 Naples Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12551 Naples Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 12551 Naples Street NE offers parking.
Does 12551 Naples Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12551 Naples Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12551 Naples Street NE have a pool?
No, 12551 Naples Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 12551 Naples Street NE have accessible units?
No, 12551 Naples Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12551 Naples Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12551 Naples Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12551 Naples Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12551 Naples Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

