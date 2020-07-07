11390 Hastings Street NE

Amenities

Impressive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, multilevel home in Club West!



This immaculate home features vaulted ceilings in foyer with option of staying on the main level that features the fabulous dining room, living room with elegant fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. This open floor plan allows for maximum use of this space and is great for entertaining. From the foyer, you may also go to the upper level that features two bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious master suite with master bathroom. The dryer and Electrolux washer is conveniently located between these bedrooms. The lower level houses an additional bedroom, the bright and cheery family room, and ample storage space!



Living in Club West you will have access to an exercise room, playground, club house, tennis court, and much more. Don?t miss this opportunity!



Availability Date: June 8, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant

Water/Sewer Utility Usage Fee: $55 per month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



