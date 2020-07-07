All apartments in Blaine
11390 Hastings Street NE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

11390 Hastings Street NE

11390 Hastings Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11390 Hastings Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2a7e220d7 ----
Impressive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, multilevel home in Club West!

This immaculate home features vaulted ceilings in foyer with option of staying on the main level that features the fabulous dining room, living room with elegant fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. This open floor plan allows for maximum use of this space and is great for entertaining. From the foyer, you may also go to the upper level that features two bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious master suite with master bathroom. The dryer and Electrolux washer is conveniently located between these bedrooms. The lower level houses an additional bedroom, the bright and cheery family room, and ample storage space!

Living in Club West you will have access to an exercise room, playground, club house, tennis court, and much more. Don?t miss this opportunity!

Availability Date: June 8, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant
Water/Sewer Utility Usage Fee: $55 per month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11390 Hastings Street NE have any available units?
11390 Hastings Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11390 Hastings Street NE have?
Some of 11390 Hastings Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11390 Hastings Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
11390 Hastings Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11390 Hastings Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11390 Hastings Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 11390 Hastings Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 11390 Hastings Street NE offers parking.
Does 11390 Hastings Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11390 Hastings Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11390 Hastings Street NE have a pool?
No, 11390 Hastings Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 11390 Hastings Street NE have accessible units?
No, 11390 Hastings Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11390 Hastings Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11390 Hastings Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11390 Hastings Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11390 Hastings Street NE has units with air conditioning.

