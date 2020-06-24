11007 5th Street Northeast

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath SF home located in Blaine features 1000 sq ft and is available now!! Home features one level living and in unit laundry! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1450) (Security Deposit: $1450) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms:12 months. Application fee: $30 per adult. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, Copy this link to your browser thttps://secure.rently.com/properties/902699?source=marketino schedule a showing at your convenience. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.