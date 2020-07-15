All apartments in Blaine
10928 Johnson Street NE

10928 Johnson St NE · No Longer Available
Location

10928 Johnson St NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
" Very well maintained with new equipments(washer,dryer,range,fridge,dishwasher) flooring, electric light bulbs outlets etc.,
Had 2 bedrooms with a large walking closet.
There is a gym/office room in basement which is spacious and can also be used as bedroom.
One full bathroom, one half bathroom(with standing shower) and a toilet and one only toilet present on main floor.
Its equipped with a large patio that gives appealing view of outside and relaxation during summer.
Presence of grocery stores(Aldi,Target) and Pharmacy(Walgreens) on walkable distance.
Only a mile distance is located Cub foods, Wal-Mart(24 hours open) etc.,
Brand new exterior(sidings,garage door,roof etc.,)
Gas station is present 2 blocks away from it. "

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 Johnson Street NE have any available units?
10928 Johnson Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 10928 Johnson Street NE have?
Some of 10928 Johnson Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 Johnson Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Johnson Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Johnson Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 10928 Johnson Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 10928 Johnson Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 10928 Johnson Street NE offers parking.
Does 10928 Johnson Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10928 Johnson Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Johnson Street NE have a pool?
No, 10928 Johnson Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Johnson Street NE have accessible units?
No, 10928 Johnson Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Johnson Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10928 Johnson Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10928 Johnson Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10928 Johnson Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
