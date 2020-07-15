10928 Johnson Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

" Very well maintained with new equipments(washer,dryer,range,fridge,dishwasher) flooring, electric light bulbs outlets etc.,

Had 2 bedrooms with a large walking closet.

There is a gym/office room in basement which is spacious and can also be used as bedroom.

One full bathroom, one half bathroom(with standing shower) and a toilet and one only toilet present on main floor.

Its equipped with a large patio that gives appealing view of outside and relaxation during summer.

Presence of grocery stores(Aldi,Target) and Pharmacy(Walgreens) on walkable distance.

Only a mile distance is located Cub foods, Wal-Mart(24 hours open) etc.,

Brand new exterior(sidings,garage door,roof etc.,)

Gas station is present 2 blocks away from it. "