1062 101st Lane North East

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

This well maintained 3BD/2BA Home will not last long! Kitchen has ample cupboard space, breakfast bar, granite countertop, white appliances and separate dining area that has sliding doors that lead to a big deck. Spacious living room is off the dining area. 2Bds/1Ba with skylight on upper level. 1Bd, bath, laundry and huge family room with fireplace in lower level. 3 car attached garage. No pets. Tenant is responsible for Snow Removal and Lawn Care, all utilities, and $7/month processing fee. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home