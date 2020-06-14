All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 1062 101st Lane North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
1062 101st Lane North East
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:11 AM

1062 101st Lane North East

1062 101st Lane Northeast · (612) 388-7906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1062 101st Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This well maintained 3BD/2BA Home will not last long! Kitchen has ample cupboard space, breakfast bar, granite countertop, white appliances and separate dining area that has sliding doors that lead to a big deck. Spacious living room is off the dining area. 2Bds/1Ba with skylight on upper level. 1Bd, bath, laundry and huge family room with fireplace in lower level. 3 car attached garage. No pets. Tenant is responsible for Snow Removal and Lawn Care, all utilities, and $7/month processing fee. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 101st Lane North East have any available units?
1062 101st Lane North East has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1062 101st Lane North East have?
Some of 1062 101st Lane North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 101st Lane North East currently offering any rent specials?
1062 101st Lane North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 101st Lane North East pet-friendly?
No, 1062 101st Lane North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 1062 101st Lane North East offer parking?
Yes, 1062 101st Lane North East does offer parking.
Does 1062 101st Lane North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 101st Lane North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 101st Lane North East have a pool?
No, 1062 101st Lane North East does not have a pool.
Does 1062 101st Lane North East have accessible units?
No, 1062 101st Lane North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 101st Lane North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 101st Lane North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1062 101st Lane North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1062 101st Lane North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1062 101st Lane North East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity