Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

15940 Granada Avenue

15940 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15940 Granada Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Old Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with vaulted ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, central air, and a bonus family room. Cozy up to the fireplace in your living room this winter! Unit also has a 2 car attached garage, a front porch, and in unit laundry. All bedrooms and the laundry room are located upstairs. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF4_QbFaIBY&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, & Water/Sewer.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (2 dogs and 2 cats max), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 1/6/20
