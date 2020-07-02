15940 Granada Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with vaulted ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, central air, and a bonus family room. Cozy up to the fireplace in your living room this winter! Unit also has a 2 car attached garage, a front porch, and in unit laundry. All bedrooms and the laundry room are located upstairs. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF4_QbFaIBY&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, & Water/Sewer.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (2 dogs and 2 cats max), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 1/6/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.