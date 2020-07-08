All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:45 PM

15711 Fjord Avenue

15711 Fjord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15711 Fjord Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
ONLY VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end unit townhome offers 1,275 square feet of finished living space. The home is centrally located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood near parks, a baseball diamond, a basketball court and trails. The home features a large side-yard, two car garage, matching kitchen appliances and a cozy fireplace. Pets considered for an additional $25/month fee. Tenant pays electric, gassed cable/telephone. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15711 Fjord Avenue have any available units?
15711 Fjord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15711 Fjord Avenue have?
Some of 15711 Fjord Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15711 Fjord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15711 Fjord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15711 Fjord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15711 Fjord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 15711 Fjord Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15711 Fjord Avenue offers parking.
Does 15711 Fjord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15711 Fjord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15711 Fjord Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15711 Fjord Avenue has a pool.
Does 15711 Fjord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15711 Fjord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15711 Fjord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15711 Fjord Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15711 Fjord Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15711 Fjord Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
