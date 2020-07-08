15711 Fjord Avenue

Amenities

ONLY VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end unit townhome offers 1,275 square feet of finished living space. The home is centrally located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood near parks, a baseball diamond, a basketball court and trails. The home features a large side-yard, two car garage, matching kitchen appliances and a cozy fireplace. Pets considered for an additional $25/month fee. Tenant pays electric, gassed cable/telephone. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.