Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

14741 Excelsior Lane 119

14741 Excelsior Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14741 Excelsior Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Apple Valley Townhouse- Great Location ! - Property Id: 100383

Nice and clean 2 story, 2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, 1052 sq ft, with an attached garage located at 14741 Excelsior Ln # 119, Apple Valley, MN.

This Townhouse location contains very well kept grounds and landscaping , area is open and spacious and is within minutes of downtown Apple Valley.

Includes stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and microwave

$1450 / mo $1450 Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100383
Property Id 100383

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4706884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 have any available units?
14741 Excelsior Lane 119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 have?
Some of 14741 Excelsior Lane 119's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 currently offering any rent specials?
14741 Excelsior Lane 119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 pet-friendly?
No, 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 offer parking?
Yes, 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 offers parking.
Does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 have a pool?
No, 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 does not have a pool.
Does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 have accessible units?
No, 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 does not have accessible units.
Does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14741 Excelsior Lane 119 does not have units with air conditioning.
