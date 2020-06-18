14741 Excelsior Lane 119

Amenities
Apple Valley Townhouse- Great Location ! - Property Id: 100383
Nice and clean 2 story, 2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, 1052 sq ft, with an attached garage located at 14741 Excelsior Ln # 119, Apple Valley, MN.
This Townhouse location contains very well kept grounds and landscaping , area is open and spacious and is within minutes of downtown Apple Valley.
Includes stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and microwave
$1450 / mo $1450 Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100383
No Pets Allowed
