14285 Hibiscus Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM APPLE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL! Ready to move-in Wensmann deck home with sunny southern exposure. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, three level town-home (bathroom on every level), 2 car attached garage. Town-house has stainless steel appliances including dish washer, deck off of the living-room, finished/carpeted lower level with washer/dryer. Parks, Apple Valley Community Center, arenas are just within walking distance. Shopping centers are just driving distance away as well as the Minnesota Zoo! Great home for MPS airport employees. Valley Fair is just 25 minutes away. NOTE that property is getting carpet replaced and more paint job. This property does not qualify for housing vouchers. No pets allowed, but may be considered with approved application and pet deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.