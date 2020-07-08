All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 14285 Hibiscus Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
14285 Hibiscus Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

14285 Hibiscus Court

14285 Hibiscus Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14285 Hibiscus Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM APPLE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL! Ready to move-in Wensmann deck home with sunny southern exposure. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, three level town-home (bathroom on every level), 2 car attached garage. Town-house has stainless steel appliances including dish washer, deck off of the living-room, finished/carpeted lower level with washer/dryer. Parks, Apple Valley Community Center, arenas are just within walking distance. Shopping centers are just driving distance away as well as the Minnesota Zoo! Great home for MPS airport employees. Valley Fair is just 25 minutes away. NOTE that property is getting carpet replaced and more paint job. This property does not qualify for housing vouchers. No pets allowed, but may be considered with approved application and pet deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14285 Hibiscus Court have any available units?
14285 Hibiscus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14285 Hibiscus Court have?
Some of 14285 Hibiscus Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14285 Hibiscus Court currently offering any rent specials?
14285 Hibiscus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14285 Hibiscus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14285 Hibiscus Court is pet friendly.
Does 14285 Hibiscus Court offer parking?
Yes, 14285 Hibiscus Court offers parking.
Does 14285 Hibiscus Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14285 Hibiscus Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14285 Hibiscus Court have a pool?
No, 14285 Hibiscus Court does not have a pool.
Does 14285 Hibiscus Court have accessible units?
No, 14285 Hibiscus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14285 Hibiscus Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14285 Hibiscus Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14285 Hibiscus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14285 Hibiscus Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities