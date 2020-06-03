All apartments in Apple Valley
Location

14255 Hayes Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fbee7d099 ---- This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom Townhome is in Apple Valley. Includes In-unit laundry. The home is newly updated with fresh paint. Includes one car garage. Residents pay electric/gas/Water/Sewer. Sorry, NO Pets. Looking for Long term residents that will call this place their home. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (COMING SOON) on our Youtube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14255 Hayes Rd have any available units?
14255 Hayes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 14255 Hayes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14255 Hayes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14255 Hayes Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14255 Hayes Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 14255 Hayes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14255 Hayes Rd offers parking.
Does 14255 Hayes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14255 Hayes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14255 Hayes Rd have a pool?
No, 14255 Hayes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14255 Hayes Rd have accessible units?
No, 14255 Hayes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14255 Hayes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14255 Hayes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14255 Hayes Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14255 Hayes Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

