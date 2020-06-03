14255 Hayes Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fbee7d099 ---- This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom Townhome is in Apple Valley. Includes In-unit laundry. The home is newly updated with fresh paint. Includes one car garage. Residents pay electric/gas/Water/Sewer. Sorry, NO Pets. Looking for Long term residents that will call this place their home. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (COMING SOON) on our Youtube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com