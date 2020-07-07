All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:39 AM

13952 Holyoke Ct

13952 Holyoke Court · No Longer Available
Location

13952 Holyoke Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome-style duplex unit in Apple Valley. New carpet, new counters, new appliances! Come see this unit - it will go quickly in this desirable area with great schools and easy access to I-35E and Cedar Avenue!

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Tenant is also responsible for lawn/snow maintenance, price listed reflects credit for these responsibilities. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. 600+ credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13952 Holyoke Ct have any available units?
13952 Holyoke Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 13952 Holyoke Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13952 Holyoke Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13952 Holyoke Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13952 Holyoke Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 13952 Holyoke Ct offer parking?
No, 13952 Holyoke Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13952 Holyoke Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13952 Holyoke Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13952 Holyoke Ct have a pool?
No, 13952 Holyoke Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13952 Holyoke Ct have accessible units?
No, 13952 Holyoke Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13952 Holyoke Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13952 Holyoke Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13952 Holyoke Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13952 Holyoke Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

