13952 Holyoke Ct

3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome-style duplex unit in Apple Valley. New carpet, new counters, new appliances! Come see this unit - it will go quickly in this desirable area with great schools and easy access to I-35E and Cedar Avenue!



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Tenant is also responsible for lawn/snow maintenance, price listed reflects credit for these responsibilities. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. 600+ credit score.