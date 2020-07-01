All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:35 PM

13534 Everton Avenue

13534 Everton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13534 Everton Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wooded seclusion and Charm in this 3 bed, 2 bath split level townhome nestled in the heart of Apply Valley. Walk in through the detached 2 car garage, to the private front courtyard and into this home has been well maintained home featuring a large living, nicely updated kitchen with top of the the line appliances, quaint, private deck space, and spacious bedroom with large closet. The lower level showcases a cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace, walk out patio, 2 additional bedrooms. Minimum credit score 650. **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** on the Renters Warehouse website!! Due to the Covid-19 Health and Safety concerns, and government orders, in person showings will not be available until April 11th Property is not section 8 approved. Application Fee $55 per adult 18 or older. If approved, a 1-time $150 Admin Fee, and $7 monthly processing fee applies. Rent $1650.00 Deposit $1650.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13534 Everton Avenue have any available units?
13534 Everton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 13534 Everton Avenue have?
Some of 13534 Everton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13534 Everton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13534 Everton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13534 Everton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13534 Everton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 13534 Everton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13534 Everton Avenue offers parking.
Does 13534 Everton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13534 Everton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13534 Everton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13534 Everton Avenue has a pool.
Does 13534 Everton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13534 Everton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13534 Everton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13534 Everton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13534 Everton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13534 Everton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

