13534 Everton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard gym parking pool garage

Wooded seclusion and Charm in this 3 bed, 2 bath split level townhome nestled in the heart of Apply Valley. Walk in through the detached 2 car garage, to the private front courtyard and into this home has been well maintained home featuring a large living, nicely updated kitchen with top of the the line appliances, quaint, private deck space, and spacious bedroom with large closet. The lower level showcases a cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace, walk out patio, 2 additional bedrooms. Minimum credit score 650. **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** on the Renters Warehouse website!! Due to the Covid-19 Health and Safety concerns, and government orders, in person showings will not be available until April 11th Property is not section 8 approved. Application Fee $55 per adult 18 or older. If approved, a 1-time $150 Admin Fee, and $7 monthly processing fee applies. Rent $1650.00 Deposit $1650.00