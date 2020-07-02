13439 Granada Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

This home has 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a private master bath and another full bath in the hall for the other 3 bedrooms. Open kitchen to Family room, mud room leads to the 3 car garage. There is a 3 season porch next to the kitchen area. For mail dining room and eat in kitchen.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.