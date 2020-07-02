All apartments in Apple Valley
13439 Granada Avenue

13439 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13439 Granada Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This home has 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a private master bath and another full bath in the hall for the other 3 bedrooms. Open kitchen to Family room, mud room leads to the 3 car garage. There is a 3 season porch next to the kitchen area. For mail dining room and eat in kitchen.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13439 Granada Avenue have any available units?
13439 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 13439 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 13439 Granada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13439 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13439 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13439 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13439 Granada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13439 Granada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13439 Granada Avenue offers parking.
Does 13439 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13439 Granada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13439 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 13439 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13439 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13439 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13439 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13439 Granada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13439 Granada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13439 Granada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

