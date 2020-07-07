627 Tyler St

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This charming 2 BR/1BA unit is located in the heart of Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10 and close to shopping and restaurants. A 2 car garage is also included for your use. Lawn care and snow removal included. Pets considered with pet deposit and owner approval. This is a must see! (RENT= $1275) (SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1275) (LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE: $150) (MONTHLY REPORTING/FILING FEE: $7) $55 Application Fee per adult 18 and over. ***Due to shelter in place order, only VIRTUAL SHOWINGS are available at this time. Please watch the video for a tour! Thank you.*** https://youtu.be/tO_OVklipVw