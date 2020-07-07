All apartments in Anoka
Last updated May 18 2020

627 Tyler St

627 Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 Tyler Street, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This charming 2 BR/1BA unit is located in the heart of Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10 and close to shopping and restaurants. A 2 car garage is also included for your use. Lawn care and snow removal included. Pets considered with pet deposit and owner approval. This is a must see! (RENT= $1275) (SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1275) (LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE: $150) (MONTHLY REPORTING/FILING FEE: $7) $55 Application Fee per adult 18 and over. ***Due to shelter in place order, only VIRTUAL SHOWINGS are available at this time. Please watch the video for a tour! Thank you.*** https://youtu.be/tO_OVklipVw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Tyler St have any available units?
627 Tyler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
What amenities does 627 Tyler St have?
Some of 627 Tyler St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Tyler St currently offering any rent specials?
627 Tyler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Tyler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Tyler St is pet friendly.
Does 627 Tyler St offer parking?
Yes, 627 Tyler St offers parking.
Does 627 Tyler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Tyler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Tyler St have a pool?
Yes, 627 Tyler St has a pool.
Does 627 Tyler St have accessible units?
No, 627 Tyler St does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Tyler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Tyler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Tyler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Tyler St does not have units with air conditioning.

