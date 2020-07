Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!



Like new construction!! These units don't last long. Nicely decorated throughout. New tile backsplash in the kitchen. Bedroom closets have “Closet by Design” organizers which are a $1200 value. Security system and more.......

Contact us to schedule a showing.