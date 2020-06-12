154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
120 N Summit Street
120 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1180 sqft
This beautiful Duplex rental has 2 units. This is unit 1 and is the lower entry/downstairs unit. This unit comes with a shareable washer and dryer access on the entry floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
417 N Hamilton St
417 North Hamilton Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 08/28/20 Stunning renovated 3BR 1BA with remodeled kitchen and new carpet. New cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Laundry in-unit with private driveway for parking. Professionally managed. $1395 per month includes water and parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Park
1 Unit Available
866 Madison St
866 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Available 06/17/20 RARE 5 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available May 2020 - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Washer and dryer in basement. Plenty of free parking including a garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
516 Congress St
516 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
516 Congress St. Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Near Downtown & College of Business - This house has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with two separate entrances off large porches.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
955 Washtenaw Avenue
955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
957 Washtenaw Avenue
957 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms home with 1.5 Bathrooms.. Many updates throughout. New windows, roof, siding, hot water heater, furnace, bathrooms, kitchen (new appliances), drywall, plumbing and electrical.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
College Heights
1 Unit Available
1636 washtenaw
1636 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1006 sqft
Move-in ready beautiful second floor Condo. 10-min walking-distance to Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy (https://www.wihi.org).Bus Stop is nearby (www.theride.org).

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
408 washtenaw
408 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
This Three-Bedroom home has hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, on-site storage and parking, private entrance, dishwashwer in unit and has a patio and large back yard. We are pet friendly here. Cats are free and dogs require a $50/month fee.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Depot Town
1 Unit Available
508 N Huron Street
508 North Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Charming and Updated 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bath on HUGE Lot walking distance to Eastern Michigan University, Depot Town and Downtown Ypsilanti. First Floor Features Large Living Room with Bay Window and Hardwood Floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ainsworth Park
1 Unit Available
438 Ainsworth
438 Ainsworth Cir, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Stunning fully updated three bedroom one bathroom main floor unit with all new wood floors throughout. Enormous bedrooms with good closet space and lots of windows for great natural lighting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
2 N Normal Street
2 North Normal Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Not your usual Campus Rental! Completely renovated in todays trendy décor located near EMU Campus! Brand new everything and in upscale Materials and décor! Open New Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, Granite Counters, Convenient Island and Stainless

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
230 N Summit St
230 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
230 N Summit St Ypsilanti EMU / Water Tower Available 08/24/20 "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
234 N Summit St
234 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1500 sqft
Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba Available 08/24/20 GORGEOUS HUGE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 3 floors of living space "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
232 N Summit St
232 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1500 sqft
232 N SUMMIT Available 08/24/20 HUGE MODERN 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE - approx 1500 sq ft - OPPOSITE WATERTOWER & WELCH HALL (EMU) "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
514 N Congress St
514 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
514 N Congress Available 08/21/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BD / 2 BA HOUSE - MANY LARGE WINDOWS - HARDWOOD FLOORS - FREE LAUNDRY Just $493 per person "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
236 N Summit St
236 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1500 sqft
236 N Summit St Available 08/21/20 HUGE MODERN 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE - approx 1500 sq ft - OPPOSITE WATERTOWER & WELCH HALL (EMU) "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
703 N Congress St
703 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
703 Congress Available 08/21/20 FANTASTIC HOUSE! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, MANY SUN-FILLED WINDOWS, DECK and LARGE YARD "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
948 Sheridan St
948 Sheridan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI
948 Sheridan Available 06/15/20 Showings being after May 31st 2020! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8690 Cedar
8690 Cedar Court, Washtenaw County, MI
8690 Cedar - 4 Bed with updated Bathroom and Kitchen - This 4 bedroom house in Superior Township features 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom in the basement! The house sits on a large corner lot, has an attached garage, and a large backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
165 Rosewood Ave
165 Rosewood Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Fall River Road
1228 Fall River Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
Beautifully updated home with large backyard. New carpet and flooring throughout, fresh paint and brand new stainless steal appliances! Great location close to shopping, schools and just a short drive to Depot Town!!! Pets are negotiable.

June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report. Ypsilanti rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ypsilanti rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ypsilanti rents increased over the past month

Ypsilanti rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ypsilanti stand at $874 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Ypsilanti's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ypsilanti, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ypsilanti rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Ypsilanti, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ypsilanti is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ypsilanti's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Ypsilanti.
    • While Ypsilanti's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ypsilanti than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Ypsilanti.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

