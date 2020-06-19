All apartments in Ypsilanti
516 Congress St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

516 Congress St

516 Congress Street · (734) 480-7400
Location

516 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Midtown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 516 Congress St. · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
516 Congress St. Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Near Downtown & College of Business - This house has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with two separate entrances off large porches. Features a large kitchen with vinyl flooring & full size appliances including dishwasher downstairs as well as another smaller kitchen upstairs. Very close to the College of Business as well as EMU's main campus. House has a large back yard, is located on a quiet residential street and has it's own full size washer & dryer.

New furnace and central air installed!

$1850.00 per month, tenants are responsible for paying all utilities

Available for a September 1st move-in.

Please call Barnes & Barnes at 734-480-7400 for more information on this this great property. You can find all of our listings at www.barnesapts.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1975454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Congress St have any available units?
516 Congress St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Congress St have?
Some of 516 Congress St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Congress St currently offering any rent specials?
516 Congress St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Congress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Congress St is pet friendly.
Does 516 Congress St offer parking?
No, 516 Congress St does not offer parking.
Does 516 Congress St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Congress St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Congress St have a pool?
No, 516 Congress St does not have a pool.
Does 516 Congress St have accessible units?
No, 516 Congress St does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Congress St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Congress St has units with dishwashers.
