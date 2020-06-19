Amenities

516 Congress St. Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Near Downtown & College of Business - This house has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with two separate entrances off large porches. Features a large kitchen with vinyl flooring & full size appliances including dishwasher downstairs as well as another smaller kitchen upstairs. Very close to the College of Business as well as EMU's main campus. House has a large back yard, is located on a quiet residential street and has it's own full size washer & dryer.



New furnace and central air installed!



$1850.00 per month, tenants are responsible for paying all utilities



Available for a September 1st move-in.



Please call Barnes & Barnes at 734-480-7400 for more information on this this great property. You can find all of our listings at www.barnesapts.com.



No Dogs Allowed



