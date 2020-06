Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Charming and Updated 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bath on HUGE Lot walking distance to Eastern Michigan University, Depot Town and Downtown Ypsilanti. First Floor Features Large Living Room with Bay Window and Hardwood Floor. Massive Updated Kitchen with spacious Breakfast Nook Area and Half Bath off Kitchen. 2nd Floor Has Three Rooms for Bedrooms and Extra Large Closet and Updated Full Bath. Shared storage in Basement. Close to Everything in Ypsilanti!!