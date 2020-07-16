213 Ballard St Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4 Nice Sized Bedrooms, 1 Bath, upstairs apartment, just minutes from EMU Campus!

Updated bathroom

New flooring in kitchen

New Carpeting throughout

Only $375 per bedroom

Plenty of free, on site parking,

Free washer/dryer

2 Blocks from EMU campus

Quick Drive to Ann Arbor, WCC, and Concordia

Depot Town/Downtown Ypsi restaurants and bars

Just google 213 Ballard YPSI for pictures

Call now to schedule viewing to lock in your apartment for 2020-2021!

Available August 25th, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1985442)