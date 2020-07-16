All apartments in Ypsilanti
213 Ballard St Apt 1

213 Ballard St · (248) 464-9105
Location

213 Ballard St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 Nice Sized Bedrooms, 1 Bath, upstairs apartment, just minutes from EMU Campus!
Updated bathroom
New flooring in kitchen
New Carpeting throughout
Only $375 per bedroom
Plenty of free, on site parking,
Free washer/dryer
2 Blocks from EMU campus
Quick Drive to Ann Arbor, WCC, and Concordia
Depot Town/Downtown Ypsi restaurants and bars
Just google 213 Ballard YPSI for pictures
Call now to schedule viewing to lock in your apartment for 2020-2021!
Available August 25th, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1985442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 have any available units?
213 Ballard St Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 have?
Some of 213 Ballard St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Ballard St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
213 Ballard St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Ballard St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 213 Ballard St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ypsilanti.
Does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 213 Ballard St Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Ballard St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 213 Ballard St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 213 Ballard St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Ballard St Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Ballard St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Ballard St Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
