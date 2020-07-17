209 Buffalo St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 09/01/20 We are gut renovating 209 Buffalo for a 9/1 move in!!! Everything in this home will be brand new! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-unit laundry, central A/C, large living room, dining room and a sun room. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range will complete the interior of this home. The exterior of the home will be just as beautiful with a front porch as well as a front and back yard and a soccer field directly next door. The garage is not included but can be for an additional $150/month. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5902248)