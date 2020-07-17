All apartments in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti, MI
209 Buffalo St
209 Buffalo St

209 Buffalo Street · (734) 662-6133 ext. 101
Location

209 Buffalo Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Historic South Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1944 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 We are gut renovating 209 Buffalo for a 9/1 move in!!! Everything in this home will be brand new! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-unit laundry, central A/C, large living room, dining room and a sun room. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range will complete the interior of this home. The exterior of the home will be just as beautiful with a front porch as well as a front and back yard and a soccer field directly next door. The garage is not included but can be for an additional $150/month. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5902248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Buffalo St have any available units?
209 Buffalo St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Buffalo St have?
Some of 209 Buffalo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Buffalo St currently offering any rent specials?
209 Buffalo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Buffalo St pet-friendly?
No, 209 Buffalo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ypsilanti.
Does 209 Buffalo St offer parking?
Yes, 209 Buffalo St offers parking.
Does 209 Buffalo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Buffalo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Buffalo St have a pool?
No, 209 Buffalo St does not have a pool.
Does 209 Buffalo St have accessible units?
No, 209 Buffalo St does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Buffalo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Buffalo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Buffalo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Buffalo St has units with air conditioning.
