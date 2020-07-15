Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bedford Square.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood. We offer the location and amenities you've been searching for. Bedford Square features a landscaped courtyard along with spacious floor plans and a large patio or balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $499 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Bedford Square have any available units?
Bedford Square has 3 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does Bedford Square have?
Some of Bedford Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bedford Square currently offering any rent specials?
Bedford Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bedford Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Bedford Square is pet friendly.
Does Bedford Square offer parking?
Yes, Bedford Square offers parking.
Does Bedford Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bedford Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bedford Square have a pool?
No, Bedford Square does not have a pool.
Does Bedford Square have accessible units?
No, Bedford Square does not have accessible units.