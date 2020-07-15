All apartments in Westland
Find more places like Bedford Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westland, MI
/
Bedford Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Bedford Square

42256 Addison Ave · (734) 428-3562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI 48187

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-101 · Avail. Jul 31

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 4-202 · Avail. now

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-104 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bedford Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood. We offer the location and amenities you've been searching for. Bedford Square features a landscaped courtyard along with spacious floor plans and a large patio or balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $499 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bedford Square have any available units?
Bedford Square has 3 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does Bedford Square have?
Some of Bedford Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bedford Square currently offering any rent specials?
Bedford Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bedford Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Bedford Square is pet friendly.
Does Bedford Square offer parking?
Yes, Bedford Square offers parking.
Does Bedford Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bedford Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bedford Square have a pool?
No, Bedford Square does not have a pool.
Does Bedford Square have accessible units?
No, Bedford Square does not have accessible units.
Does Bedford Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bedford Square has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bedford Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr
Westland, MI 48185
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir
Westland, MI 48185

Similar Pages

Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 Bedrooms
Westland Apartments with ParkingWestland Pet Friendly Places
Westland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity