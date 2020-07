Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.

Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement. Large master bedroom. Open kitchen with eating space. Large family room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Separate formal dining room with spacious living room. Fantastic 3 season room to enjoy spring and fall. Fenced yard. Basement has plenty of room for storage with a full bath. 2 car attached garage. No smoking. No pet. No Section 8.



Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.



(RLNE5873424)