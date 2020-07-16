19471 Denby

Amenities
Open House Saturday the 11th of July, 2020 from 6 PM to 7 pm Beautifully 3 bedroom Remodeled Bungalow in nice Redford neighborhood - Open House Saturday the 11th of July, 2020 from 2:30 am to 3:30 pm, Apply online at www.completeProperties.net go to vacancies and follow the property link to the application
The beautifully Newly remodeled Bungalow has a detached 2 car garage, beautiful lot, refreshed Central Air, Master Bathroom in upstairs bedroom, Newly remodeled kitchen, full basement (not finished), Laundry hookups, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout house (no Carpet), 3 total bedrooms.
Qualified Candidate will have the following:
- verifiable income of greater than $3,300 a month
- Security Deposit of $1,650
- First month rent of $1,100
- One positive rent reference
- Application fee of $25
