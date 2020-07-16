All apartments in Wayne County
19471 Denby

19471 Denby · (313) 575-7585
Location

19471 Denby, Wayne County, MI 48240
Chesterfield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19471 Denby · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open House Saturday the 11th of July, 2020 from 6 PM to 7 pm Beautifully 3 bedroom Remodeled Bungalow in nice Redford neighborhood - Open House Saturday the 11th of July, 2020 from 2:30 am to 3:30 pm, Apply online at www.completeProperties.net go to vacancies and follow the property link to the application

The beautifully Newly remodeled Bungalow has a detached 2 car garage, beautiful lot, refreshed Central Air, Master Bathroom in upstairs bedroom, Newly remodeled kitchen, full basement (not finished), Laundry hookups, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout house (no Carpet), 3 total bedrooms.

Qualified Candidate will have the following:

- verifiable income of greater than $3,300 a month
- Security Deposit of $1,650
- First month rent of $1,100
- One positive rent reference
- Application fee of $25

(RLNE2515180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19471 Denby have any available units?
19471 Denby has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19471 Denby have?
Some of 19471 Denby's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19471 Denby currently offering any rent specials?
19471 Denby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19471 Denby pet-friendly?
Yes, 19471 Denby is pet friendly.
Does 19471 Denby offer parking?
Yes, 19471 Denby offers parking.
Does 19471 Denby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19471 Denby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19471 Denby have a pool?
No, 19471 Denby does not have a pool.
Does 19471 Denby have accessible units?
No, 19471 Denby does not have accessible units.
Does 19471 Denby have units with dishwashers?
No, 19471 Denby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19471 Denby have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19471 Denby has units with air conditioning.
