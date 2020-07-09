All apartments in Wayne County
18852 Indian
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

18852 Indian

18852 Indian Street · (866) 724-5180
Location

18852 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI 48240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage. No kitchen appliances included

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Redford Union Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

