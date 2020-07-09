18852 Indian

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage. No kitchen appliances included



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Redford Union Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."