Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM-$1175. INCLUDES A DETACHED GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER. WATER INCLUDED. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS PLEASE IN UNIT. UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND HAS A BALCONY FACING EAST SIDE OF BUILDING OVERLOOKING THE LARGE GRASSY AREA. FURNISHED WITH KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER IN LAUNDRY ROOM IN UNIT. SEE ATTACHED LEASE AGREEMENT WITH DOCUMENTS. ONE MONTH'S RENT AND ONE MONTH'S SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS $100.00 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE REQUIRED AT LEASE SIGNING. NICE AND CLEAN. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. COVID-19 RULES APPLY.