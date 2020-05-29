All apartments in Waterford
93 N Lynn Ave.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

93 N Lynn Ave

93 N Lynn Ave ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

93 N Lynn Ave, Waterford, MI 48328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$935

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath available in Waterford. Spacious rooms. Washer and Dryer in 1st floor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator provided in Kitchen. Storage available. Enjoy the covered front Porch or your back Patio for the Bar-B-Q. Immediate move in with approved application. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Lawn care included in rent.
No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee (Small dogs or Cats) Owner must approve! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call Steve Schwerin at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 93 N Lynn Ave have any available units?
93 N Lynn Ave has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 N Lynn Ave have?
Some of 93 N Lynn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 N Lynn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
93 N Lynn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 N Lynn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 N Lynn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 93 N Lynn Ave offer parking?
No, 93 N Lynn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 93 N Lynn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 N Lynn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 N Lynn Ave have a pool?
No, 93 N Lynn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 93 N Lynn Ave have accessible units?
No, 93 N Lynn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 93 N Lynn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 N Lynn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 N Lynn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 N Lynn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

