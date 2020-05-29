93 N Lynn Ave ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath available in Waterford. Spacious rooms. Washer and Dryer in 1st floor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator provided in Kitchen. Storage available. Enjoy the covered front Porch or your back Patio for the Bar-B-Q. Immediate move in with approved application. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Lawn care included in rent.

No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee (Small dogs or Cats) Owner must approve! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call Steve Schwerin at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com