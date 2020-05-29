5480 HIGHLAND Road

Amenities

Great, high visibility location commercial space for lease! Zoned C-2 for a variety of options: medical, professional, service, retail, etc. Multiple options on office/retail space ranging from 150 sq feet to the entire building (approximately 2700 sq ft). Configuration offers the possibility of a reception area, conference room, employee lounge/lunch area, large showroom/retail area & flexible office space. Space also has 2 bathrooms & a drinking fountain. Tenants may have the option to choose some interior finishes. This is the perfect opportunity to get a semi-customized space in a great location!