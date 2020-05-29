All apartments in Waterford
5480 HIGHLAND Road
Last updated May 13 2020

5480 HIGHLAND Road

5480 Highland Road · (248) 212-3765
Location

5480 Highland Road, Waterford, MI 48327

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
Great, high visibility location commercial space for lease! Zoned C-2 for a variety of options: medical, professional, service, retail, etc. Multiple options on office/retail space ranging from 150 sq feet to the entire building (approximately 2700 sq ft). Configuration offers the possibility of a reception area, conference room, employee lounge/lunch area, large showroom/retail area & flexible office space. Space also has 2 bathrooms & a drinking fountain. Tenants may have the option to choose some interior finishes. This is the perfect opportunity to get a semi-customized space in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 HIGHLAND Road have any available units?
5480 HIGHLAND Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterford, MI.
Is 5480 HIGHLAND Road currently offering any rent specials?
5480 HIGHLAND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 HIGHLAND Road pet-friendly?
No, 5480 HIGHLAND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterford.
Does 5480 HIGHLAND Road offer parking?
No, 5480 HIGHLAND Road does not offer parking.
Does 5480 HIGHLAND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 HIGHLAND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 HIGHLAND Road have a pool?
No, 5480 HIGHLAND Road does not have a pool.
Does 5480 HIGHLAND Road have accessible units?
No, 5480 HIGHLAND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 HIGHLAND Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5480 HIGHLAND Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5480 HIGHLAND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5480 HIGHLAND Road does not have units with air conditioning.
