3553 Port Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

All sports Cass Lake Port Cove Condominium offers boat slip, (Onetime fee of $1500.00, annual fee of $200.00) beautiful outdoor pool overlooking Cass Lake, & sandy beach with lakeside gazebo. Desirable 1st floor walk-out ranch with large patio overlooking well maintained landscaped grounds. Gas fireplace in living room, both bedrooms are ensuite. Washer and dryer in unit. Common basement with large private storage area. Elevator to all levels. One car detached garage with available parking outside the unit front door. One of the most well-maintained condo lakefront communities in the area. Perfect for someone looking to downsize.