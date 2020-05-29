All apartments in Waterford
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

3553 Port Cove Drive

3553 Port Cove Drive · (248) 625-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3553 Port Cove Drive, Waterford, MI 48328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
All sports Cass Lake Port Cove Condominium offers boat slip, (Onetime fee of $1500.00, annual fee of $200.00) beautiful outdoor pool overlooking Cass Lake, & sandy beach with lakeside gazebo. Desirable 1st floor walk-out ranch with large patio overlooking well maintained landscaped grounds. Gas fireplace in living room, both bedrooms are ensuite. Washer and dryer in unit. Common basement with large private storage area. Elevator to all levels. One car detached garage with available parking outside the unit front door. One of the most well-maintained condo lakefront communities in the area. Perfect for someone looking to downsize.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 Port Cove Drive have any available units?
3553 Port Cove Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3553 Port Cove Drive have?
Some of 3553 Port Cove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 Port Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3553 Port Cove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 Port Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3553 Port Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterford.
Does 3553 Port Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3553 Port Cove Drive does offer parking.
Does 3553 Port Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3553 Port Cove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 Port Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3553 Port Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 3553 Port Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3553 Port Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 Port Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 Port Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3553 Port Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3553 Port Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
