An exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. Tenant Occupied until 7/31/20. All showing require a minimum of 24hours notice. Immaculate 1925 Bungalow located on the North side of the Huron River Dr with access to the river. This updated home boasts original trim and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one with the original claw-foot-tub, and an updated kitchen. A/C was added in 2019. Enjoy the winter days by the wood-burning stove and summer evenings listening to the river on the large back deck or down by the river at the fire pit. Just around the corner from the Dexter Cider Mill and 20 Minutes to the University of Michigan Medical Center. No Pets! No Smoking! No Exceptions! Call 734-741-5591 today to set up a personal showing appointment!